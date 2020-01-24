Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A 68-YEAR-OLD Filabusi man who raped an 11- year old girl on several occassions giving her gifts to silence her, has been sentenced to 18 years in jail.

The accused person who cannot be named for ethical reasons, raped the juvenile each time her grandmother sent her to his home to deliver some tobacco which was for sale.

He was convicted on his own plea of guilty to rape by Gwanda regional magistrate, Mr Mark Dzira.

The man who was sentenced to 18 years imprisonment will however serve an effective 15 years in jail after three years of the sentence were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

In passing sentence, Mr Dzira said the accused person deserved a deterrent sentence which will serve as a lesson to like-minded people who target children.

Prosecuting, Mr Mncedisi Dube said the accused person first raped the juvenile in June last year and the offence came to light on September 22 this year after her grandmother noticed some money which he had given to the juvenile as a gift.

“In June last year the complainant was sent by her grandmother to the accused person’s homestead to deliver some tobacco which was for sale. When she arrived he directed the complainant into his bedroom hut and told her to leave the tobacco there. While she was inside the accused person ordered the complainant to lie on a mat and remove her clothes. The juvenile refused and he went on to forcibly remove her clothes and he raped her. From June and September last year the accused person raped the complainant on several occasions when her grandmother sent her to deliver tobacco. The complainant remained quiet about the matter as the accused person would give her money or gifts to silence her.”

Mr Dube said on September 22 this year the complainant’s grandmother went to attend a funeral and left the complainant alone.

He said at around 11AM the accused person arrived at the complainant’s home to collect the tobacco.

Mr Dube said when the accused realised that the complainant was alone, he summoned her to his home and she complied.

He raped her and gave her $3 as a [email protected]