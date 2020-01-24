Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HERENTALS FC were yesterday expected to lodge an appeal against the Premier Soccer League disciplinary committee’s decision that found them guilty of match manipulation.

The PSL disciplinary committee ruled that the points Herentals gained against Rhinos be forfeited and slapped them with a $300 000 fine.

Herentals beat Black Rhinos 3-0 in a league match at the National Sports Stadium on October 19 last year.

Herentals team manager Oliver Chirenga, the “mastermind” of the match fixing scandal, was handed a 10-year ban from all football activities and also fined $20 000.

Former Black Rhinos team manager Gift Kamuriwo, who lost his job after confessing to taking US$600 which he was supposed to give to players he refused to name, was also found guilty and slapped with a three-year ban.

However, one year could be suspended if Kamuriwo pays a fine amounting to $10 000.

Kamuriwo is said to have presented US$300 to his club bosses, which he claimed was the remainder of the money given to him by Herentals.

Herentals secretary-general Fainos Madhumbu yesterday said they are appealing the judgement.

“We are appealing to Zifa this afternoon. This judgment is worrisome and it looks like the judgment is based on assumptions because there was no evidence presented by complainant. In all fairness, this vindictive judgment has to be overturned,” said Madhumbu.

Zifa now appear conflicted less than a week after accepting a donation from Herentals for the national Under-17 girls’ side.

Herentals promised to pay each player $500 in match appearance and also donated $15 000 to Zifa to cover the team’s camping expenses.

In addition, they availed scholarship packages at Herentals Group of Colleges for all the girls in camp on condition that they enroll at their schools dotted around the country. — @ZililoR