Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

AFRO-JAZZ songstress Hope Masike is set to perform at a Musical Strokes concert at the National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo today.

The show which kicks off at 6PM has been named musical strokes as there will be live-painting that will be done during the concert.

Explaining the show’s theme, Butholezwe Kgosi Nyathi, the director of the gallery said: “The name Musical Strokes comes from the live painting that will be done during the concert. As the music will be playing, the brush will be stroking on the canvas.”

He said Masike will collaborate with painter Ishmael Singo who will be painting. The concert will also feature one of Bulawayo’s poets, Sthandazile ‘Stha’ Dube.

“This concert will infuse three different genres to bring out a one grand event for the first time this year at the gallery. It’s our first collaboration event and it’s a one of a kind one,” said Nyathi.

He said they were ready to host Masike, the princess of mbira who will present her Mbira/jazz Solo experience and share her music journey with Bulawayo music lovers.

“We’re glad to be opening the year with Hope Masike who’ll be sharing her journey and experience through this concert.The whole purpose is to have different people that include those who appreciate art through painting and those into poetry and music under one roof,” said Nyathi. – @waynecas