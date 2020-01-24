Desmond Nleya, Chronicle Reporter

THE African Development Bank has approved a grant amounting to nearly US$ 700 000 to capacitate the country to manage disasters such as droughts, floods and tropical cyclones.

In a statement, the bank said the grant will cover training for various national agencies involved in disaster risk management and finance contingency planning.

The grant will cover training for various national agencies involved in disaster risk management and financing and contingency planning as part of the Africa Disaster Risk Financing (ADRiFi) project designed to enhance the response of Regional Member Countries to climate disasters and promote innovative disaster risk finance instruments such as disaster risk insurance”, the bank said in a statement.

