Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE have said a Njube High School teacher who allegedly incited pupils to demonstrate against an increase in fees and teachers’ poor salaries on Monday is still on the run.

Mr Brian Mutsiba, a science teacher at the school, is alleged to have incited 153 pupils to march from their school located in Njube suburb claiming teachers had abandoned lessons due to poor salaries.

The pupils are also said to have been protesting against the increase in school fees from $92 to $440 per term.

The pupils left their school located in Njube suburb, marched to Masiyephambili Drive before heading towards the city using Luveve Road.

They made a U-turn near Entumbane Complex after their headmaster ordered them to do so.

More to follow . . .