Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

TWO Matabeleland teams are set for the final Cheetahs trials at the Machinery Exchange Stadium in Harare tomorrow.

Team manager Simba Dangah said he was impressed by the players’ fitness levels and was confident a good number would make the Cheetahs’ squad.

Dangah said even the selection panel headed by Cheetahs head coach Gilbert Nyamutsamba and other invited coaches have noted the marked improvement in the players’ skills sets and fitness levels.

The two Matabeleland teams leave for Harare this morning and will compete with seven other teams for selection into the Cheetahs’ squad.

Harare will also field two teams, while Midlands, Marondera, Mutare, Zimbabwe Varsities, and invitational side Zambezi Steelers entered one side each for the trials.

The teams have been divided into three pools, with Matabeleland 2 in Pool A alongside Harare 1 and Mutare. Pool B is occupied by Matabeleland 1, Zambezi Steelers and Marondera. Harare 2, Mutare and Zimbabwe Varsities are in Pool C.