Fairness Moyana in Hwange

THE Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda on Tuesday visited families affected by floods in Hwange town.

Advocate Mudenda who said a total of 101 families were affected by the floods, said the families are in urgent need of assistance.

A total of 35 families have been moved from their flooded houses and are now accommodated at the Hwange Colliery Company guest house.

Heavy downpours of up to 139mm pounded Hwange town on Saturday in just three hours resulting in flash floods which damaged homes and property including a stockpile of coal at Hwange Power Station.

“The official number that I was given is 101 families that have been affected by the recent flash floods. As one of the leaders born here in Hwange I came to find out how victims are coping with the tragedy and also how the corporate world and CPC ( District Civil Protection Committee) are responding,” said Adv Mudenda.

He said it was important for the CPC to list the number of victims according to sex, age and other details to enable Government to determine the kind of assistance the victims need.

Advocate Mudenda said such information was also required by donors so that they can mobilise the required resources to assist the victims.

He applauded Hwange Colliery for responding quickly to the plight of victims and urged other corporates to complement such efforts.

Advocate Mudenda said most affected families were those of Colliery employees and the houses also belong to the company and as such the company was expected to play a leading role in the rescue operation.

“We however expect other local companies to complement these efforts by assisting the affected families as a way of ploughing back to communities they operate in,” said Adv Mudenda.

Affected families told Adv Mudenda that their children lost books and other important documents as a result of the floods.