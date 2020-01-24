LONDON. — Arsenal’s teen sensation Gabriel Martinelli is in line to treble his wages by the end of the season as the English Premiership football club look to ward off interest from Real Madrid.

The 18-year-old striker has made a huge impact since his £6,3 million July move from Brazilian club Ituano in the Sao Paulo regional league, scoring 10 goals in 21 games for the Gunners this season.

His form has sparked interest from Real Madrid, who are believed to value Martinelli at around £50m.

The Brazilian netted a superb breakaway goal in Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, and talks are already under way to reward Martinelli with a pay rise from £10 000 a week to around £30 000 — despite his current deal not expiring until 2024.

Martinelli, who has represented Brazil Under-23s but is eligible to play for Italy through his father, has impressed new Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta with his attitude on and off the pitch.

The striker has started Arsenal’s last two games due to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s suspension, showing a supreme pace and composure to score at Chelsea and a natural penalty-box awareness when tapping home in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Sheffield United.

Martinelli looks to have done enough to keep his place when Aubameyang returns from his three-game ban for Arsenal’s trip to Burnley on Sunday week, and it is understood that club-record signing Nicolas Pepe is the most likely candidate to drop to the bench. — Mailonline.