A married commercial sex worker from Bulawayo who stole US$4 000 from her client, has been sentenced to four years in jail.

Enelles Tshabangu (26) of Entumbane stole the money from Mr Zamani Mpofu (33) of Richmond who had hired her for the night and paid US$10.

Tshabangu was convicted on her own plea to theft by Western Commonage magistrate Ms Tancy Dube.

She was sentenced to four years imprisonment but six months of the sentence were suspended on condition she does not commit a similar offence within the next five years.

A further 18 months were suspended on condition that Tshabangu restitutes Mr Mpofu ZW$60 499 on or before February 27 this year through the Clerk of Court.

The remaining 24 months of the sentence were suspended on condition that Tshabangu performs 630 hours of community service at Manyewu Primary School. Sentencing Tshabangu, Ms Dube said she had considered that the accused was a first offender who had pleaded guilty to the charge and therefore did not waste the court’s time.

She also considered that Tshabangu was a mother of three children and that her husband whose name was not mentioned in court, had agreed to restitute Mr Mpofu in instalments.

Prosecuting, Mr Tapiwa Solani said on January 11 this year at around 2AM, Mr Mpofu was in a bar in the city centre drinking beer. He then approached Tshabangu and the two agreed to spend the night together at Tshabangu’s place.

Mr Mpofu paid Tshabangu US$20 and was given US$10 change because Tshabangu charged US$10 for the service.

The two then had sex before Mr Mpofu fell asleep. Tshabangu took advantage of this to search the pockets of Mr Mpofu’s pair of trousers and stole US$4 010 and an Itel cellphone.

She then sneaked out of the house and hired a taxi to a lodge in the Central Business District. When Mr Mpofu woke up at around 4AM, he discovered that his money and cell phone were missing and reported the theft to the police leading to Tshabangu's arrest.