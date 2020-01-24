Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Bulawayo-born gospel singer, Vuyo Brown who has been nominated for the Zimbabwe Music Awards in the jazz category says she has already won as she feels this is her year.

Vuyo Brown, real name Vuyolwethu Ngwenya, has been nominated together with Diana Samkange, Willis Wataffi and Sylent Nqoe.

The 24-year-old singer who released a gospel track, Thula Wazi last year, said when she saw her name on the nominees list, she felt it was an elevation of her music career.

“The Zima nomination is a big one for my career as it’s my first ever nomination and it’s a national one. For me, that’s big because Zima adjudicators found my music worth being on that list,” said Brown.

The musician who was encouraged to take up music as a career by her pastor some years back, said the Zima nomination has motivated her to work hard this year.

“I think it’s the push I needed to release more songs. The nomination alone for me is a win and I now want to work even harder.”

On how she got nominated in a jazz category, Vuyo Brown, a former Dominican Convent High School pupil said: “I’ve always loved jazz and most songs I’ve done are either jazz or laced with it.”

Vuyo Brown, a contemporary gospel artiste released her first single NdiJesu in 2016 and début album Grace Fulfilled in 2018. Recently, she released Thula Wazi, a song of encouragement for Zimbabwe. Vuyo Brown who shared a stage with Berita Khumalo at a sold-out show in Bulawayo last year, said: “I want my music to heal every one that hears it.”