Cletus Mushanawani, Harare Bureau

THE inclusion of more women in influential positions both in the public and private sectors will ensure peace, unity and the economic development of any country.

This was said by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa in an interview with CBS News at the ongoing World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland this week.

“As a minister, I feel we need more women ministers. More women up there, both in public and private sectors will be able to bring about good issues as they are passionate about social issues.

“Women are known as peace lovers and if we have more women in Government, there will be more peace and development. The economy will be much better. Where there is peace and unity, there is economic development.

“The majority of the electorate in Africa are women. They contribute a lot in the production sector, be it the fields or agriculture. You cannot afford to leave them behind. We have to move together.

“Every president who wants to remain in power will not leave behind 52 percent of the country’s population,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said Zimbabwe was one of the six countries in the world which has a constitution which talks to gender equity.

“Gender equity is no longer a human rights issue, but a developmental issue. The number of women in politics has gone up, although much more needs to be done to ensure that we have more representation. The Constitution talks about 50-50 representation and that is the way we need to go,” she said.

She called on organisers of international events like the World Economic Forum to invite more women from across the globe to enable them to share their experiences.

Minister Mutsvangwa reiterated President Mnangagwa’s Zimbabwe is open for business mantra and said the country was blessed with a lot of mineral resources which investors can tap on.

“We have a lot of mineral resources in our country. Tourism is the best thing you can enjoy in Zimbabwe. Victoria Falls is in Zimbabwe. The country is just beautiful, with some of the best tourist attractions.

“It has beautiful people who are very peaceful. You can enjoy your stay without any security problems,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa was invited to Davos by the International Political Women Leaders Organisation as a panellist.

She is a member of the organisation.

Former New Zealand Prime Minister and United Nations Development partner, Ms Helen Clark chairs the International Political Women Leaders Organisation and was the facilitator.

Other panellists were Anne Cairns, (vice-chair of Mastercard) and Jose Manuel Barroso (chairman of Goldman Sachs International).