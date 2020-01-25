Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

ARTS practitioners in Bulawayo have hailed the inaugural Ikhekhelethu/Our Cake exhibition where the preservation of the Ndebele culture was showcased artistically last weekend.

Ikhekhelethu/Our Cake, a food exhibition which involved telling a story of identity, African pride and heritage while celebrating culinary talent held its inaugural exhibition at the ZITF Tea Room last Saturday.

Renowned historian, Pathisa Nyathi who sampled the Ndebele-inspired cakes said the competitors Ruth Thandeka Mahlahleni Ndiweni, Martha Ndlovu and Washington Dube who took part in the cake baking competition fully portrayed various aspects of the much-celebrated Ndebele culture.

The competition was won by Ndiweni who, through her presentation, showed how passionate she was about preserving the Ndebele culture. Her cake showcased a typical Nguni homestead set up which even had cows to show the myth muscle of a man in the Ndebele land.

“The showcase of the cakes shows the repetition of the cultures of the Ndebele and Nguni people as it was back in the days. If you look at the creations (cakes which depicted homes), they are all circular. These people (competitors) clearly knew what they were doing as our material culture did not have 90 degree angles.

“Africa did not know right angles, for us it’s either an acute angle or obtuse angle not a right angle. So these are attributes of what we make as the traditional Africa never had the right angle,” commented Pathisa Nyathi during the exhibition.

Songstress Novuyo Seagirl who was part of the judging panel said she sees a bright future for the exhibition.

“I think it’s a good thing, the fact that concept settles around our culture and heritage. I love it and think the future is bright for the event. The cakes were spot on as they instilled a level of creativity,” said Seagirl.

She said the initiative should be applauded as a lot of people are now hooked to the western life and slowly losing their culture.

Multi-award-winning actress Qeqeshiwe “Qeqe” Mntambo said: “The concept is spot on. The plates in which the cakes were served had a Ndebele cultural feel which was a first, making the concept very unique.”

Shelley Lasker from Epap Porridge Zimbabwe, one of the partners of the event, urged the business community to fund such outstanding programmes.

“I like the concept. I’m Ndebele by heart and that’s even shown with the Ndebele names my children have apart from the English and Hindu names.

“The business community should play their part in supporting such concepts so that they grow bigger and better,” said Lasker.

Ikhekhelethu/Our Cake brand ambassador, daughter of former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko, Siduduzile Mphoko who is popularly known as Dr Bae said she will work tirelessly to promote the initiative.

“The brand seeks to show expression of our culture, traditions and poetry through cakes. We’re looking forward to showcasing our culture not only in the city, but nationally and across the borders.

“We are hoping this won’t be a once-off thing because you cannot run away from your culture. As such, we’ll ensure the event is here to stay,” said Dr Bae who runs a fashion and culture show on YouTube.

Explaining the cake exhibition, Nqabayezwe Costa Ndlovu, founder of Ikhekhelethu said: “The concept was born out of appreciation and respect for culture and identity. We saw the need to come up with a modern, creative and engaging way of preserving our cultural values by creating a brand that one can touch, taste and feel — something that would appeal to the young and old.”

“Ikhekhelethu/Our Cake has emerged as a culturally themed cake brand that seeks to showcase the beauty of the Ndebele culture. This culture is a microcosm of what our beautiful African continent has to offer. We have rhythms, themes and sounds: ikhekhelethu/Our Cake exhibition seeks to bring all these elements to life by poetically displaying this cake before an audience which represents a community”.

After the success of the inaugural exhibition, Ndlovu said they are considering making it an annual event with different themes set to be explored. Those who did not attend the event will also have access to the cakes after the Ikhekhelethu brand is launched next month — @mthabisi_mthire.