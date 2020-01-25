Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS have increased their ordinary and life membership subscriptions by between 400 and 570 percent ahead of their annual general meeting set for the club house tomorrow.

The increase, effected this week, now see an ordinary member card holder paying $500 annually, up from $100 while life members will now fork out $2 000 from the previous figure of $300.

In terms of the Highlanders constitution, the executive committee is mandated to review membership fees from time to time.

“Yes its true that our membership fees have been increased to figures you are mentioning,” club public relations officer Ronald Moyo said.

Some of the biggest clubs in the world like Spanish giants Barcelona have for long been well funded through membership subscriptions and paid up members enjoy certain privileges depending on one’s membership status.

Clubs like Highlanders might need to consider the issue of such privileges as a way of attracting membership.

Members are likely to take the executive to task for failing to present audited accounts at tomorrow’s meeting.

This is probably the first time that the executive has failed to present audited accounts at an AGM.

“The problem at Highlanders is that we have people who only remember that there is a club house when we have elections and after that, they won’t been seen again because they would have accomplished their mission. I will not be surprised if there is a poor turn out at Sunday’s meeting because of the issue of these unaudited accounts,” said a member.

Members are also expected to tackle the matter of little or non-adherence to resolutions made during meetings such as prioritising young players from the team’s junior teams.

Legendary juniors coach Ali Baba Dube has been complaining to anyone who cared to listen that the coaches were preferring teenagers from outside the team’s junior teams.