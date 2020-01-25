Sinokuthaba Dube and Sijabuliso Nyoni

DOZENS of people walked away with various prizes including a man who won the grand prize of $25 000 at the Choppies Big Birthday competition final draw held at Nkulumane Shopping Complex in Bulawayo last Saturday.

Mr Cephas Sanyarika from Harare walked away with the grand prize.

Contacted by telephone after he was announced the winner, Mr Sanyarika said he was happy to scoop the main prize after he only bought goods worth $50.

“I can’t believe I am the top winner. I am at a loss for words because I never thought I would win considering the money that I used to buy those goods. Thank you Choppies for such a dream come true,” said Mr Sanyarika.

Another winner Mrs Sibongile Ngwenya from Bulawayo who walked away with $20 000 and $2 000 separate consolation prizes courtesy of Tanganda Tea, said she was surprised to be among the winners.

“We really appreciate what the company is doing for the nation, it is surely value for your money as customers have a chance to win big at the competition,” she said.

Among the winners were some Choppies employees who walked away with consolation prizes of $2 000.

Choppies Zimbabwe country manager Mr Jinu Joseph said it was befitting for the company to award its employees, as they are playing a big role in its growth.

“We really appreciate what they do for the company and we ask you as customers to do the same. This year again, we had a competition for our employees as a way of showing appreciation of their dedication and sterling hard work,” he said.

The Chop­pies Big Birthday pro­mo­tion is an an­nual themed grand prize com­pe­ti­tion and pro­mo­tion that runs from October to Decem­ber. Chop­pies has 32 out­lets around the country. An official from Choppies Ms Trashmah Kazembe said the retail chain was grateful to customers for supporting the company over the years.

“It is our wish that everyone in every city goes away with a prize. We en­cour­age our customers to par­tic­i­pate by buy­ing and en­sur­ing that they fill in their till slips and drop them in the en­try boxes avail­able in-store. Cus­tomers are also al­lowed to go and fill in their till slips at home and bring the re­ceipts at their con­ve­nience.”

The draw was also marked by entertainment by various local artistes who included Andy Muridzo and Sandra Ndebele who kept the crowd on its toes throughout the event.