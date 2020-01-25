Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

FORMER Highlanders and Zimbabwean winger Joel Luphahla has been appointed coach of Golden Eagles which is in the Zifa Northern Region Division 2A.

Luphahla takes over from interim coach Phillip Sithole, who delivered the Eagles to a second-place finish last season.

Gilbert Mushangazhike was head coach of the Eagles before leaving halfway through the season.

The side announced Luphahla’s appointment on Twitter after Luphahla left TelOne FC earlier this month to search for greener pastures.

“Joe brings a wealth of experience both as a former player and a coach. His refreshing approach to the game is tailor-made to suit our ambitions,” Golden Eagles chairman Barry Manandi said in a statement.

Luphahla, a Caf B coaching licence holder joins the Eagles from TelOne where he achieved success by winning promotion into the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

He was then forced to step down from his duties ahead of the 2019 season since he does not hold a Caf A licence and worked as an assistant coach and later team manager.

During his career as a footballer, Luphahla played as a winger and midfielder for various teams locally and abroad. He played for Highlanders, Zimbabwe Saints, Caps United, AEP Paphos FC from Cyprus and South African outfit Supersport United.

He has been capped for the Zimbabwe national team and was part of the squad that won the 2000 Cosafa Cup.