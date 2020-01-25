Nomvelo Siziba, Chronicle Reporter

A Victoria Falls man has gone into hiding after he allegedly assaulted his live-in girlfriend’s lover before ramming his car into the woman’s car which then overturned.

Blessing Nyaude whose age was not given, allegedly caught his girlfriend Ms Perseverance Msindo aged 29 in a compromising position with another man at night.

The alleged lover was not named.

Nyaude and Ms Msindo were reportedly cohabiting in Mkhosana suburb, the same house where he caught the two lovebirds.

The Chronicle was told that Nyaude spotted the two lovers in the suburb before they drove home.

He followed and found them in the house sitting on a bed. Nyaude allegedly beat up the said lover for having an affair with his girlfriend.

During the attack, Ms Msindo allegedly sneaked out of the room, got into her car and drove away at high speed towards Victoria Falls town with the intention of reporting the matter to the police.

Nyaude reportedly left the alleged lover and got into his car and followed his girlfriend resulting in a high speed chase in which he allegedly rammed into her car several times unitl it overturned.

She lost control of the vehicle, hit a pole and the car overturned. Matabeleland North police spokesperson Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese confirmed the incident and said a manhunt had been launched for Nyaude who will be charged with attempted murder. “We received a case about a man who rammed onto his girlfriend’s car several times on the right side after he found her with another man,” said Chief Insp Makonese. She said the incident occurred on Saturday just after midnight. – @nomvelosiziba