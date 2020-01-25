It’s another year of excitement as the Nigeria music industry is about to witness another mind-blowing concert tagged ‘Joor Concert’ today, January 25, 2020.

The DJ Kaywise initiative is another means of giving back to his enormous fans that have been supporting his brand over the years.

The Abesan Stadium Egbeda will host the likes of Davido, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Naira Marley, Zlatan Ibile, Burna Boy, Joeboy Fireboy, Rema, Runtown, Ice Prince, Reminisce, Skiibii, TClassic and DJ Kaywise will be on the wheel of steel ditching out the latest and old tunes.

As one of the major stakeholders in the most competitive industry, the dynamic Disc Jockey, Kaywise is leaving no stone unturned to make sure this year’s edition is a huge success.

However, this year’s edition will mark the 5th edition of the concert and according to the organizers, major corporate brands have picked up interest as means of reaching out to the youths in the country.

