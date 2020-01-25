Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

MOSI-OA-TUNYA High and Sijawukwe Secondary School headmasters Roland Sibanda and Cain Ncube have been elected as the National Association of Secondary Schools (Nash) heads in charge of athletics at national and provincial level respectively.

Sibanda was elected on Monday during a meeting of the provincial heads in charge of athletics held at Kwekwe High School, replacing Thabani Nkomo while Ncube, who was Nash HIC athletics for Bubi district, was ushered into office during a meeting held at Umguza education offices boardroom in Bulawayo yesterday.

Yesterday’s meeting was presided over by the Nash provincial executive led by chairman Pelekelo Mathe and saw the seven district heads in charge of athletics in attendance as well as Sibanda who was handing over his provincial office keys.

Speaking during the meeting, Nash provincial vice chairperson Sicelo Dube, who was chairing the meeting, challenged the heads in charge to desist from cheating.

“Now that we are done with the issue of finding Sibanda’s replacement, I want to challenge you to fight cheating at all levels. Once you are caught cheating I can assure you that your embarrassment will be a hard pill to swallow,” said Dube.

The provincial competitions will be held from March 3-6 with the province selecting its athletes for the national competitions set for Peterhouse College in Mashonaland East from March 23-27.

There was an emphasis on the need for districts to stick to agreed times during the provincial competitions that will be held at Mosi -Oa-Tunya High School.

“We are saying arrival date is March 2 and all districts are expected to be at the hosting school by 2pm so that the process of vetting is done smoothly. A district that will arrive well after vetting time, which is 5.30pm, shall be sent back,” warned Dube.

Meanwhile, there will be a tour of the provincial competitions venue on February 7 to access the state of preparedness and also meet other stakeholders in the resort town of Victoria Falls. Sibanda hailed the Victoria Falls Town Council for availing resources to prepare the athletics track, one of the only two standard tracks in the whole of Matabeleland North province. The other standard track is at Hwange Colliery Stadium.