Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Soccer Supporters Association (Southern Region) has hailed the decision by the Premier Soccer League’s disciplinary committee to dock Herentals three points and fine it $300 000 for attempting to influence their league match against Black Rhinos.

The supporters’ body speaking through its secretary general Trust Jim said the judgement will send a clear message that match fixing is not tolerated in Zimbabwe.

“We want to believe that the committee proved that indeed Herentals attempted to influence the outcome of the league match hence the punishment. These are the vices that destroy our game and scare away potential sponsors and as supporters we are totally against such acts. The world now knows that in Zimbabwe we don’t condone match manipulation in any form,” said Jim.

Some fans also took to social media to hail the judgement, arguably the harshest since the breakfast matches judgement handed to Highlanders at the turn of the century.

“They must have the taste of their own medicine, match fixing is never good no matter what,” wrote Nobuhle Moyo as she commented on the PSL Facebook site.

“Well-done PSL, this must be a lesson to any team or anyone who would think of influencing the outcome of this wonderful game, fine should have been accompanied with a prison term,” was another post by D-Wayne Zwani.

Mox Anele also hailed the judgement, saying match fixers have no place in the world’s most beautiful game.

Following the forfeiture of the results, which the Premier Soccer League said was done in line with Articles 18(2) of the Fifa Disciplinary Code 2019, The Students slipped down the standings to 15 with 38 points and subsequently demoted from the elite league, in the process throwing airforce side Chapungu United a lifeline.

In a statement, the PSL said Herentals and their official Oliver Chirenga were found guilty of contravening Order 31.1.3 of the Castle Lager PSL Rules and Regulations which make it an offence on the part of a club where its players, officials, servants or duly authorised (expressed or implied) representatives give offer or promise, whether directly or indirectly, any inducement, reward or bribe of whatsoever nature to anybody to influence the outcome of league matches.

Chiringa was slapped with a $20 000 fine and banned from any football related activities for 10 years while former Chauya Chipembere manager Gift ‘Guava Kamuriwo was banned from participating in any football related activity for a period of three years from January 1, 2020. One year of this period was suspended on condition that he pays a fine of $10 000 and during this period, he shall not be allowed to watch or be near any football stadium in Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, Herentals have said they will appeal the judgement.