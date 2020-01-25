Yoliswa Dube-Moyo

The Zimbabwe Music Awards are back after a long hiatus. Organisers are rolling out a red carpet and you know what that means for you and me? We’ve got to turn up!

My approach to this event however has been from a contemporary fashion point of view. I think this event somehow demands a slight shift from our usual red-carpet threads. Something hipper and fresher.

Earlier in the week, a friend sent pictures of outfits she was considering. Both were pants based and it occurred to me that the traditional gown may not be what you need to look like a snack.

One of my friend’s choices was an emerald green jumpsuit. Before I could decide whether or not I liked the jumpsuit, I knew I absolutely loved the colour! Bold, vibrant, chic and somewhat luxurious. She wanted to do finger waves but I didn’t think it was a good idea. She’s worn those to the last two events she has attended.

Instead, we decided she was going to do a high bun. Face beat is standard. Gold heels, check. Dangling earrings and a few puffs of Estee Lauder’s Modern Muse and she’ll be set to dazzle.

I’m thinking while a black tux would be safe and somewhat comfortable — there’s absolutely nothing wrong with turning things up a notch. Something along the Mzo 7, Ben Chest, Craig Zoowie, Mudiwa kind of vibe. But if it were up to me, a crisp white shirt would be part of the ensemble.

There’s nothing as attractive as a crisp, clean white shirt on a man! There’s something that says rich when a man wears a clean, good quality white shirt with a perfect fit. Even on an ordinary day, a crisp white shirt always does the trick. Business or pleasure — it won’t disappoint!

Anyway, black is always a great colour to work with. It’s safe, yet so rich. Black is easy to accessorise, and trust me — you may not need to buy any new accessories to work a black dress.

Understand that you don’t have to always part with your hard-earned cash to look good.

Look around you and open your eyes to the gems you already have in your wardrobe. Make them your inspiration for the rest of your look.

You’ll be surprised what magic you can work without spending a cent.

You have to be really sure about your colour combinations and ensure they don’t come across as a random unification of colours.

Navy blue, red, white and purple are great colours for any evening do. Metallic shoes — gold or silver are also awesome for such events.

A dark coloured suit would be the perfect choice for any guy who doesn’t like taking fashion risks. Anything works over a white shirt, whatever the tone of your skin. You may feel white is overdone but believe me — it’ll save you a whole lot of mishap.

I’ve noticed some men prefer black shirts over white ones whenever they turn up to evening events. That works well if you’re Ben Chest or Craig Zoowie fashion savvy. A black shirt and black blazer combination will require accessories like a pocket square, lapel pin and a bow tie with a young chain to add some detail to the whole ensemble.

You’ll also need to be one bold man to pull it off — black draws more attention to the pieces accompanying the suit than the suit itself.

A few puffs of your favourite fragrance will certainly tie everything together perfectly. When you smell great, you’re automatically more attractive, trust me.

