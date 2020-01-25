Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

NEWLY-APPOINTED national Under-17 women’s football coach Langton Giwa says his side will bank on home advantage in their quest to overturn a 0-5 defeat they suffered at the hands of Botswana a fortnight ago.

Zimbabwe host Botswana in the return leg of a World Cup qualifier at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow.

The Young Mighty Warriors were humiliated in the first-leg in Gaborone a fortnight ago, a result that cost the scalp of coach Garthly Chipuka.

Ennie Konje and Boga Ndebele retained their role as assistant coaches.

Giwa has worked with the Young Mighty Warriors before. He is also the Harare City women’s football youth coach.

“We are pleased with the preparations that we have had for this game. We are confident that we can overturn the result. One of our major faults in Botswana was that our players were not fully fit for that game.

“We have been working on the fitness of the girls and l can assure you that they are in good shape. After our training session today (yesterday) we will come up with our final 18. Morale in camp is very high, we expect fans to come in their numbers and rally behind the team.

“The fans will play a big role in motivating the players to win. Botswana used home advantage to get a result over us and we are also hoping to do the same,” said Giwa.

Zifa announced that entry to Barbourfields Stadium will be free in a bid to boost attendance.

Meanwhile, the Under-20 women’s team which returned from Malawi on Monday did not break camp as they continue with preparations for the return leg.

They drew 1-1 with Malawi in Blantyre. The return leg is scheduled for next weekend at Barbourfields Stadium. – @innocentskizoe