Melissa Mpofu in Harare

BULAWAYO stand up! Reason “Rizzla” Sibanda, Saimon Mambazo, Ngoma iNgoma, Novuyo Seagirl, Asaph, MC Godfrey Koti and Bulawayo headquartered PPC Zimbabwe, wow, what a show you put on.

Witnessing the Zimbabwe Music Awards live from the Newlands Country Club in Harare on Saturday evening, one could not help but be proud to be “So Bulawayo” as Cal Vin would put it, as the city’s arts practitioners represented well at the event. It was clear they wanted to put Bulawayo, the country’s arts and culture hub, back on the map.

From organisation of the event to entertainment, it was mostly a Bulawayo affair and the crew headed by Rizzla as CEO of Zima, did not disappoint. Mambazo who was in charge of the event’s choreography put on a good show that left many who attended the event impressed as it was world-class.

For the first time, the usual faces who are often given the spotlight at award shows, the likes of Jah Prayzah, Winky D and Zimdancehall artistes were not at the forefront as new talent was given a chance to shine.

Putting Mambazo in charge of entertainment was a great move because no one does it better than him hence his services are being sought after at most national events.

The introductory performance saw guests being taken back into time with performances from music legends’ children that included Tendai — James Chimombe’s daughter, Chengeto — Chiwoniso and Andy Brown’s daughter, Sulumani — Simon Chimbetu’s son and Ndux Junior, Ndux Malax’s son. It was quite a refreshing set as they each performed their late parents’ hits and the crowd enjoyed every part of it.

From there, the show kept going a gear up as more and more exciting acts took to the stage. Ngoma Ingoma who are just over a year old, showed that they are undeniably talented as they were the house band, playing for most acts who performed.

Their own performance of Amalobolo later on in the night also put them in the spotlight as they captured the crowd and got many to sing and dance along to their tune.

Novuyo Seagirl of the AEIOU fame was not to be outdone as she owned the stage and got overwhelming support, something she has always yearned for back home in Bulawayo. So energetic and vibrant was Seagirl that one of the show’s hosts, Miss Becky, called her back to the stage to showcase her dance styles once again. The crowd watched closely and some were seen attempting to imitate Seagirl.

Asaph ensured the vibe was correct with his performance that led many into believing he would walk away with the Best hip hop artiste gong but unfortunately it was scooped by Takura.

Turning to the awards, much deserving recipient, gospel musician Janet Manyowa who had a good year last year, churning out hit after hit, was the first one to be awarded in the Best contemporary gospel category for her song Ndimi. As she received her award, accompanied by her husband-cum-manager, she thanked Zima organisers for resuscitating the awards which had not been held for the past four years.

“Thank you to organisers of the Zimas for resuscitating the awards show as well as the supporters of our music. From here, we’re not slowing down,” she said.

Next up was crowd favourite, man of the moment, Mambo Dhuterere who was awarded for being the Best traditional gospel musician. The Mweya Ndisesekedze hit-maker who was escorted to the stage by his wife was visibly elated and could not contain his excitement.

Bulawayo’s finest, Clement Magwaza of the Kokotsha Makokotsha fame showed that he still has it in him as he was awarded Best Tshibilika artiste while Indosakusa: The Morning Star was adjudged Best imbube group.

Harare-based Bulawayo talent, videographer Vusa Blaqs who has been scooping awards for the past couple of years continued with this feat as he was named Videographer of the year for producing visuals for Freeman’s Ngaibake hit.

Though in absentia, Freeman was the man of the show as he scooped most gongs. His Gango album which has the Ngaibake hit, scooped the Best album of the year award and Best music video prize.

He was also named Best Zimdancehall artiste.

Gemma Griffiths who was consistent with producing quality music last year was also another big winner, something which overwhelmed her mother who constantly had to go to the stage to receive the awards and give speeches. Gemma won Best female artiste of the year, RnB and Soul Artiste, Song of the Year and Best Collaboration for their hit Mugarden with Winky D.

Ishan of the Kure hit won Best male artiste of the year, Best newcomer and Best afro-pop.

Mutare’s jewel, Amapiano queen, Shasha who is the voice on hits Tender Love and Sing it Back which were produced by South Africa’s DJ Maphorisa was named the Best international Zimbabwean artiste, an honour which was well deserved.

Nudist, Vimbai Zimuto who is known and loved by many for posting nude images on social media showed people her other side when she performed at the awards. And wow, what a talented artiste she is.

Over and above, the Zimbabwe Music Awards were well organised and kudos to the Bulawayo team which made up the bigger part of the organisers for generally putting on a good show.

A content Zima chairman, Joseph Nyadzayo, at the end of the show, said he was impressed by Rizzla’s leadership with Rizzla saying next year’s show is certainly on as the event’s main sponsor, PPC Zimbabwe has already committed to sponsoring the event.

And the winners are:



Best Female Artist of the Year

* Gemma Griffiths

Best Male Artist of the Year

* Ishan

Best Group/Duo of the Year

* Fusion 5 Mangwiro

Best Newcomer of the Year

* Ishan

Best Album of the Year

* Gango – Freeman

Zimdancehall

* Freeman

Sungura

* Nicholas Zachariah

Hip Hop

* Takura

Afro-pop

* Ishan

Contemporary Gospel

* Janet Manyowa

Traditional Gospel

*Mambo Dhuterere

R&B & Soul

*Gemma Griffiths

Jazz

*Willis waTaffi Afirika

Dance (House/Gqom/Kwaito/EDM)

*DJ Stavo

Tshibilika

*Clement Magwaza

Traditional Folk (Chinyakare/Chimurenga)

* Andy Muridzo

Traditional Folk (Ezomdabu/Imbube)

* Indosakusa

Best Alternative

* Sylent Nqo

Special Awards Zim Icon

–

Retro Female

* Chiwoniso Maraire

Zim Icon

–

Retro Male

* Simon Chimbetu

Lifetime Achievement Award

* Andy Brown

Best International Zim Artist

* Sha sha

Best Collaboration

* ‘Mugarden’ – Winky D ft. Gemma

Best DJ

* DJ Stavo

Best Promoter

* Impala Car Rental

Best Corporate Sponsors

* Econet Wireless

Technical Awards

Best Music Video

* ‘Ngaibake’ – Freeman ft. Alick Macheso

Videographer of the Year

* Umsebenzi Ka Blaqs

Producer of the Year

* Oskid

Engineer of the Year

* GT Beats

Public Vote Category

Song of the Year

* ‘Murgaden’ – Winky D ft. Gemma Griffiths