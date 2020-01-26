Award-winning gospel musician Tatenda Mahachi (pictured below) says the death of music superstar Oliver Mtukudzi robbed the nation of a rare breed of artiste who was willing to assist upcoming musicians.

The late musician was featured by Mahachi on his 2017 single titled Ndisiye.

“It was such an honour to know Dr Oliver Mtukudzi personally since he had always been my role model growing up,” Mahachi told Standard Style.

“These are priceless moments l will forever cherish, even up to now l can’t believe the legend is gone, it seems like a dream. l remember Dr Mtukudzi as the most gifted artiste l have ever met, a humble man.

“l learnt a lot from this man. l first met Dr Oliver Mtukudzi a long time ago in 2008 when l used to frequently visit Pakare Paye either to see my friend Sam [the musician’s late son] or watch gigs they used to hold there.”

Mahachi said the turning point in his music career was when Tuku agreed to be featured on Mahachi’s single.

“It was in 2017 when l requested Dr Oliver Mtukudzi to feature in my song and he accepted the invitation. It was not that difficult working with him in the studio and shooting the video, which made him a rare breed on the local music scene,” he said.

Mahachi said the music superstar would be hard to replace.