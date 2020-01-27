Collin Matiza, Harare Bureau

ZIMBABWE’S junior motocross champion rider, Emmanuel Bako, started his 2020 season on a high note when he emerged triumphant in the 85cc (big wheel) Class in South Africa on Saturday.

He took part in the opening round of the Inland Championship in Johannesburg.

This year looks great for Bako and he fired the early warning shots when he came first in both heats of 85cc (big wheel) Class and, for the first time this year, he competed in the 125cc Class with the big boys, coming third in both heats. The Inland Championship is part of the Northern Interprovincial Championship in the Gauteng Province of South Africa and Bako was part of a group of talented junior and senior riders who took part in this one-day event at ERORA track just outside Johannesburg.

And, riding a smart and steady race that started inside the top five, the 13-year-old Zimbabwean rider fought vigorously to emerge as the top dog in the 85cc (big wheel) Class.

Bako was riding the 85cc big wheel for the first time as he spent the last two or three years riding the small wheel. But, according to reports from ERORA, he felt comfortable in his new big wheel bike and was untroubled in the two heats which he won comfortably much to the delight of his father, manager and trainer, Brighton.

Speaking to The Herald soon after Saturday’s race, an elated Brighton Bako said his son had a good day at the office.

“This is unbelievable,” Brighton said. “I mean, Emmanuel was riding the 85cc big wheel for the first time and he seemed untroubled at all as he made a pass out there pretty quick in the beginning.

“He rode his bike in there pretty hard and I told him that he just had to go out there and enjoy himself.

“He just smiled back at me and said, ‘I want to win so frickin’ bad,’ and that’s what he did.

“He really excelled today (Saturday). We were scrambling a little bit, but we came out with a plan and it seems like the plan turned out really well for today… It was amazing to watch him competing in two classes at ERORA race track, thanks to his sponsors Prolific Boreholes and Fuchs Silkolene Zimbabwe.

“I think Emmanuel has matured in motocross and we are looking forward to a great year.’’

Up next for Emmanuel is the opening round of the 2020 South African National Championship series scheduled for February 15 at Rover in Port Elizabeth and it will be followed by the second round of the Inland Championship on February 25 at Dirt Bronco in Johannesburg.He is this year expected to compete in the European Junior Championships between July and August and he will be part of France-based EHR Racing Youth Team under former top South African rider Joe Tavares.