Tadious Manyepo, Harare Bureau

CAPS UNITED coach, Darlington Dodo, is excited by his new recruits’ work ethic although he feels a lot still needs to be done before the season begins in March.

The Green Machine have virtually overhauled their squad, retaining just 11 players from the men who represented the team in their failed title-charge last season.

And, almost two-thirds of the players who began Makepekepe’s pre-season preparations last week are new in the system.

The Harare giants, who are on a passionate drive to commercialise the running of their club while retaining the team’s competitive edge, have signed over a dozen new players who are set to be unveiled this week.

The trio of ex-Harare City key men, Ishmael Wadi, Munyaradzi Diro-Nyenye and Tatenda Tumba have arrived at the Green Machine.

Leeroy Mavhunga and Enock Karembo, both from Yadah, have also been lured into the fold.

Defenders Munyaradzi Kunyarimwe and Carlos Mavhurume have arrived from ZPC Kariba and Herentals.

“At the moment, I cannot mention any names because nothing is yet official,’’ said Dodo.

“We will only be able to discuss their names once they are officially unveiled as Caps United players.

“But, I should say, I am very happy with what I have seen so far at training. They are very willing to learn the Caps United philosophy.

“However, it is still work in progress, we hope that by the time the new season kicks off, we would have built a very strong team which is able to compete.”

Club vice-president,, said the team will officially unveil their players this week after failing to do so last week due to some logistical challenges.

The team’s principal sponsors, NetOne, were not readily available last week.

“We were supposed to hold a function to unveil our players for the 2020 season but the team’s management wasn’t readily available,’’ said Tutisani.

“Our sponsors had also indicated they couldn’t be at the function. So we had to postpone the unveiling to this coming week.

“We are happy as a club and the technical team has also expressed their happiness with the kind of arsenal which we have brought in the armoury.

“We are working with the technical team as we share the same vision. We have settled for those players, not necessarily young players, but those who can be groomed into professionals, good enough to be associated with our brand on and off the field.

“Those whom we can transfer and make a profit for the club.”

Dodo, however, is still understood to be chasing after the signatures of the Chapungu pair of winger Ian Nyoni and goalkeeper Talbert Shumba.

But chances of landing the duo look increasingly slim as Chapungu, relegated last season, are angling for a return to the top-flight if Herentals’ appeal fails.