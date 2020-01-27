Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A BEITBRIDGE based cop and a teacher at a local school in Gwanda have appeared in court for allegedly selling four cattle that they had stolen from a grazing area.

Blessing Moyana (33) who is stationed at ZRP Tuli Camp allegedly used his position as a police officer to fraudulently clear the animals.

Moyana and Marshal Phida (36) who is a teacher at Tshanyaugwe Secondary School pleaded not guilty to stocktheft charges when they appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Mrs Nomagugu Sibanda.

They will appear in court on February 5 for trial.

Moyana was remanded out of custody on his own cognisance while Phida was remanded out of custody on $300 bail.

Prosecuting, Miss Faith Mutukwa said Moyana and Phida stole four beasts belonging to Mr Mthabisi Nkala from Mkhaliphe area in Gwanda and sold them to a villager.

“On 10 November in the middle of the night Moyana and Phida went to Mkhaliphe grazing area in Ward 20 in Gwanda and connived to steal cattle.

“They stole four beasts comprising of a cow, heifer, steer and calf belonging to Mr Mthabisi Nkala and took them to Phida’s homestead. They tampered with the brandmarks and replaced them with Phida’s brandmarks,” she said.

Moyana using his position as a cop fraudulently cleared the beasts purporting that they belonged to his colleague and they sold the animals to Mr Khulekani Moyo. The matter came to light after the complainant identified one of his beasts in a kraal at Muzimuni Village.

Mr Nkala questioned the owner of the kraal who indicated that he had been given the beast by Mr Khulekani Moyo for safekeeping, the court heard.

Miss Mutukwa said Mr Nkala reported the matter to the police who carried out investigations leading to the arrest of the accused persons. She said only two beasts were recovered.