COSAFA held its AGM in Johannesburg on Saturday where the organisation was able to reflect on a successful 2019 and plot a way forward for the next 12 months.

Cosafa hosted a record six tournaments in 2019, including the first ever Under-20 and Under-17 Women’s Championships, and provided numerous workshops across all spheres of the game to upskill players, coaches, match officials and administrators from around the region.

The AGM ratified the Cosafa tournament plan for 2020 as follows: Women’s Under-17 – Port Louis, Mauritius (April); senior men – Durban, South Africa (June 13-27); men’s Under-17 – Blantyre, Malawi (July 22-August 1); senior women – Port Elizabeth, South Africa (September 11-23); women’s Under-20 – Maseru, Lesotho (December 2-12), men’s Under-20 – Port Louis, Mauritius (December 3-12).

There is also the hope that a women’s Under-17 beach soccer tournament can be held in Seychelles from October 19-25, but this is dependent on sponsorship.

There is also the possibility of a men’s Futsal competition at a venue and date to be determined.

There was also a presentation from Zimbabwe Olympic Committee medical commissioner Nicholas Munyonga, who is chairman of the Africa Zone VI Regional Anti-Doping Organisation.

Dr Munyonga gave details of how the organisation seeks to keep football ‘drug-free’ through their various initiatives around the region.

A Zifa delegation led by its president Felton Kamambo was barred from attending the AGM, as the association is not in good standing.

Despite being informed that they will not be allowed access to the meeting venue, Kamambo still flew to Johannesburg with his board member for finance Philemon Machana, general secretary Joseph Mamutse and lawyer Chenaimoyo Gumiro. — Cosafa/Sports Reporter