Noel Munzabwa, Sports Correspondent

FC PLATINUM might have lost their Caf Champions League group match 0-1 to Sudanese champions Al Hilal but new boy Last Jesi won hearts in Khartoum.

It shouldn’t be a surprise if Jesi heads to Sudan for trials as his performance on Saturday didn’t go unnoticed.

A Sudanese sports journalist with Al Hilal Sports, Tahir Salih, who watched the TV broadcast, inquired about the possible transfer cost.

With the match heading towards half-time, Salih sent Jesi’s picture and inquired about his nationality.

“What nationality is he? He is a great player; do you have information on his cost – transfer, marketing and everything else? Give me his number I will organise a meeting with him to show him Al Hilal offers, he is a great player,” Salih said.

He said he was more than willing to market the former Manica Diamonds player to other teams in Sudan.

Jesi joined FC Platinum early this month and made an impressive debut in their 1-1 draw against Egyptian giants Aly Ahly a fortnight ago and only time will tell whether or not he will remain with the Zvishavane-based side.

The last Zimbabwean player to ply his trade in Sudan is Edward Sadomba, who ironically became a cult hero at Al Hilal a couple of years ago. — @NoelMunzabwa