Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A SECURITY guard has been arrested for allegedly shooting and wounding two gold panners over suspicion that they were trespassing.

Nkosilathi Ndlovu, employed at Avalon Farm in Esigodini, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Miss Lerato Nyathi facing two counts of attempted murder.

He was remanded in custody to February 7.

Prosecuting, Miss Faith Mutukwa said Ndlovu shot Mr Musani Ncube and Mr Sibangilizwe Ndlovu with a pellet gun on April 8 last year.

“On 8 April 2019 at around 12 noon Mr Musani Ncube and Mr Sibangilizwe Ndlovu were carrying a gold detector walking from Pullen Mine where they had been working towards home in Habane Township. They passed close to Avalon Farm boundary where they met the owner of the farm, Mr Tim White.

“Mr White stopped them and questioned them on their movements, but they ignored him and continued walking. Ndlovu then approached them while holding a pellet gun and Beretta shotgun and fired two shots at them,” she said.

Miss Mutukwa said the Mr Ncube was shot on the right hand while Mr Ndlovu was injured on his left leg, buttock and back.

She said the matter was reported to the police resulting in Ndlovu’s arrest.

