The UK has a momentous decision ahead on 5G. British MP Tom Tugendhat gets it right: “The truth is that only nations able to protect their data will be sovereign.” https://t.co/8lLEUEUxdL — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 26, 2020

Furthermore, the President of the United States of America Donald Trump warned UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson of serious consequences.

Trump says giving Huawei access to spectrum will jeopardise intelligence sharing between the UK and America and expectation is that Britain’s ultimate decision expected tomorrow will impact trade negotiations post-Brexit – something that Britain will be anxious about since they’ll be looking for new trade partners since their trade deals within the EU will be nullified at the end of year.

The company’s actions show a clear record of predatory and problematic behavior. [It is] in the best interest of the United Kingdom, the US-UK special relationship, and the health and wellbeing of a well-functioning market for 5G technologies to exclude Huawei. Letter from 3 Republic Senators to Britain’s National Security Council

United State’s Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin actually went as far as saying if Britain shuts Huawei out they’ll “dedicate a lot of resources” to getting a trade deal done.

Britain finds itself between a rock and a hard place with China having also threatened that if Huawei is banned from the 5G rollout there will be consequences on British-Chinese trade going forward.

From a financial point, telecoms company want Huawei to be part of the 5G rollout since they offer cheaper equipment. Ultimately if Huawei is banned from the network there will be a delay in the 5G rollout.