ZIMBABWE will play one Test, three ODIs and two T20Is in Bangladesh in February-March, the Bangladesh Cricket Board has announced.

The tour will begin with a two-day practice match in Dhaka on February 18 and 19 before the one-off Test in Mirpur starting on February 22.

The ODIs will be played in Chattogram on March 1, 3 and 6 before the teams head back to Mirpur for two T20s on March 9 and 11.

Zimbabwe last toured Bangladesh in 2019 for a tri-series featuring the hosts and Afghanistan.

They last played Tests there in 2018 when the two-match affair was shared 1-1. They haven’t won a series in the country since 2001 when they claimed the Tests 1-0 and ODIs 3-0.

Fixtures

February 22-26: Only Test, Mirpur

March 1: 1st ODI (d/n), Chattogram

March 3: 2nd ODI (d/n), Chattogram

March 6: 3rd ODI (d/n), Chattogram

March 9: 1st T20I (d/n), Mirpur

March 11: 2nd T20I (d/n), Mirpur

