THE Zimbabwe Under-19 cricket team face Canada in the plate-quarter-final of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup tomorrow as they seek to salvage some pride.

They failed to make the prestigious Super League for the umpteenth time.

This is despite the overwhelming eight-wicket win over Scotland in their last Group C match on Saturday.

The match had been reduced to a dead rubber following the losses to Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Only the top two teams from each of the four groups were supposed to progress to the Super League and Bangladesh and Pakistan made it from Group C at the expense of Zimbabwe and Scotland.

Tadiwanashe Marumani’s blistering half-century helped Zimbabwe secure their opening win at the Witrand Oval in Potchefstroom at the weekend.

In a match reduced to 42 overs per side because of the weather, it was the African side who made all the early plays.

First, through an excellent bowling effort by medium-pacer Sakhumuzi Ndlela, who delivered a return of four for 27 in seven overs.

His numbers helped dismiss the Scots for 140 in 37.2 overs, with only Kess Sajjad (68 off 71 balls) making any meaningful contribution.

Marumani then plundered four sixes and 12 fours in a fine 55-ball assault that took his side to victory with 149 balls to spare.

It was Zimbabwe’s first win of Group C and one that ensured they finish third in the pool below winners Bangladesh and runners-up Pakistan.

After a valiant showing in their previous game when they lost by 38 runs to Pakistan, they were emphatic winners in this game – helped in particular by Marumani and Ndlela.

The latter was hugely impressive with the ball, almost single-handedly reducing Scotland to 18 for four and then 42 for five, before Sajjad and Daniel Cairns (28 off 74 balls) helped them recover slightly to set an underwhelming target.

“Those four wickets early on helped us set the tone from the start,” Zimbabwe captain Dion Myers said.

“It’s something we always talk about at training but to see it implemented was really good. We did drop some catches and that’s something we need to work on.”

And underwhelming it proved as Marumani exploded, and after the early loss of Wesley Madhevere (14 off 11 balls), he put on 121 with Milton Shumba (37 not out) to lead their side to victory.

“I think Tadiwanashe was excellent. We all know his capabilities and he showed everyone what he can do,” said Myers.

ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Fixtures

Today

Plate Quarter Final 1: Sri Lanka v Nigeria – Ibbies Oval, Potchefstroom

Plate Quarter Final 2: England v Japan – Witrand Oval, Potchefstroom

Tomorrow:

Super League Quarter Final 1: India v Australia – JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

Plate Quarter Final 3: Zimbabwe v Canada – Ibbies Oval, Potchefstroom

Plate Quarter Final 4: United Arab Emirates v Scotland – Witrand Oval, Potchefstroom

Wednesday:

Super League Quarter Final 2: West Indies v New Zealand – Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Thursday:

Super League Quarter Final 3: Bangladesh v South Africa – JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

Friday:

Super League Quarter Final 4: Afghanistan v Pakistan – Willowmoore Park, Benoni