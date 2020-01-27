Ever-busy musician Luckson Makandire Muzani Chikutu popularly known as Manluckerz said his greatest wish this year is to perform alongside Zimbabwe’s greats among them Jah Prayzah, Alick Macheso and Selmor Mtukudzi among others.

“I would love to perform with some established Zimbabwean artistes,” said the Zimfebi founder.

“This year I want to continue on my path of spreading Zimbabwean culture. I want the whole world to know more of our culture and values embedded in it.

“There is no better way to achieve this than to bring the world to our country and let them experience it first hand through music and exchange programmes.”

The National Arts Merit Award nominee is the frontman of the Zim-Traditional Unity, a band which comprised of five different nationals.

He has been working with the band members for more than 15 years.

“I started working with them since 2001 and some started in 2004 till today we are so tight, we are a team and we do teamwork. They are contributing a big strength in our cultural relationships with other cultures.

“They do like the Zimbabwean traditional music. They got inspired with how I work with them. They normally call me as a neutral person, a man,” said the soft spoken Manluckers.

The rainbow band is made up of Martin Larsson- Sweden, Joseph Semafumu-Uganda, Mia Törngren-Sweden, Celso Paco-Mozambique, Göran Larsson-Sweden, Ben Joe-Senegal, Isaac Mutasa-Zimbabwe and Jesina Chikutu- Zimbabwe-Sweden.

The band members are itching to one day perform at grand national festival in the country.

“Their expectations are to participate one day in one of the biggest event in Zimbabwe. They also want to show Zimbabweans that our culture is rich and we should feel proud of it, not being ashamed with it,” said Manluckerz.