ZVISHAVANE-based sungura musician Gift Case Amuli is set to make a mark in his musical career with the coming of his six-track album titled Hurongerana, which is slated for release next month.

The album, which Amuli believes is one ofhis best, comprises of songs such as Kamwe, Pasi Pemhino, Tarirai, Shami Ndovatenda Nei and Homwe.

Speaking to Standard Style, Amuli said the album was going through the final stages of production.

“My album is almost complete and we are polishing up the final tracks so that our fans will continue enjoying good music,” Amuli said.

“Usually, l don’t rush doing things that’s why it takes me long to record my albums,” Amuli said.

He took a swipe at some upcoming artistes who just rush to record music without thoroughly making self-introspection, saying it was damaging for one’s musical career.

Amuli said perseverance and focus had made him remain relevant in the industry although he takes breaks sometimes.

“The music industry has its own challenges and success stories, but people sometimes fail to acknowledge the good things but rather focus on the negative things,” he said.

Amuli said he chose the album title Hurongerana after realising what happens in communities where people live in competition with each other.

“Life is like a chess game where you have to conceive your next move wisely considering that your opponents would be also watching your moves,” Amuli said.

The Wamatuka hit maker said he would continue releasing more albums and videos with some of the videos expected this year.

Early last year Amuli was involved in a road accident where he sustained injuries, but he is fit and raring to go.

He also made several trips to Mozambique late last year where he performed before huge crowds in different parts of that country where his music is popular.