Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

TWENTY-FIVE players were selected into the Cheetahs sevens national rugby team after trials ended at the Machinery Exchange Stadium in Harare at the weekend.

The trials brought together players from around the country for an opportunity to claim a spot in the national side.

Bulawayo Metropolitan Rugby Football Board spokesperson Simba Dangah said the selected players will go into camp on February 3 to prepare for the Chile-Uruguay World Rugby Series.

“Players that will not make it into the traveling squad will be absorbed by the Cheetahs Academy team, Goshawks. The young developing players will be kept together as the academy side and will provide the Cheetahs with a pool of players to select from going forward,” Dangah said.

Zimbabwe will join Brazil, Chile, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Papua New Guinea, Portugal, Tonga, Uganda, Uruguay and three invitational teams Colombia, Mexico and Paraguay at the World Rugby Series whose first-leg starts on February 15.

The Cheetahs are also building a squad for the 2020 Olympic qualifiers in June for the last spot up for grabs in Tokyo, Japan.

Cheetahs training squad

Rufaro Chikwaira (Old Georgians), Nelson Madida (Warriors), Vuyani Dlomo (Old Georgians), Stephan Hunduza (Old Hararians), Ryan Musumhi (Spartans Botswana), Mkululi Ndhlela (Spartans Botswana), Takudzwa Kumadizo (Old Georgians), Stanley Mangwenzi (Old Georgians), Akim Dick, (Old Georgians), Emmanuel Zangari (Spartans Botswana), Tarisai Mugariri (Warriors), Cletos Sunduza (Warriors), Kudakwashe Nyakufaringwa (Warriors), Shingirai Katsvere (Old Georgians), Godfrey Magaramombe (Old Georgians), Jerry Jaravaza (Old Georgians), Hilton Mutariki (Jersey Red UK), Godknows Mavara (Spartans), Andrea Banda (Warriors), Jones Dedza (Mutare), Tich Hwangwa (Old Georgians), Tawanda Chakani (Gweru Sports Club), Francis Penias (Gweru), Munesu Munopa, (Mutare Sports Club), Muneta Munopa (Mutare Sports Club)