Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

Three City of Harare employees today appeared in court facing allegations of selling 150 residential stands in Kuwadzana worth US $765 000 without council approval.

Believer Mupawaenda, Rudo Chigocha and Magret George were not asked to plead to the charges when they appeared before Harare provincial magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa charged with fraud.

They were all remanded to March 3 for their routine remand on $1000 bail.

Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa prosecuted.