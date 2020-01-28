The development of a country is greatly hinged on its creative Arts ; movies, music, theatre, dance etc. It is that factor that shapes up the psyche and mentality of people subconsciously. For this reason, Kri8 Concept Limited, under the leadership of its CEO, Mr Stephen Ato Kwamena Forson, in collaboration with the Made-in-Ghana man, Okyeame Kwame, held a music seminar for the Up-and-Coming Artistes on the theme, “Staying Relevant”. This event took place on the 24th of January, 2020 at the Kri8 Lounge, Weija-Accra.

The speaker of the day, Okyeame Kwame divulged great information that will help anyone present to properly brand themselves and stay relevant in whatever art they are in.

According to him, staying relevant in the industry has to do with accepting and acknowledging the fact that, music is a product and to be able to get your product out there, there is a need to consider the right brand and marketing strategies. He also spoke on self identification, understanding the dynamics and theories of music, getting the right music coaches among others.

Patrons of the program showed much appreciation to the “Mr. Versatile” hitmaker and the entire kri8 team for organizing this all important seminar.

In an exclusive interview with the young CEO, Mr Stephen Ato Kwamena Forson, he stated that “this country is where we are now, because of the kind of socialization we’ve had over the years through our music, movies and the media”. For this reason, he urged the government, investors and the media to set a national developmental agenda through our creative arts, in order to properly position and shape the psyche of Ghanaians for sustainable national development.