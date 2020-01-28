Budding Hip Hop and Afro Beats artiste, Salvasion, known in real life as Patrick Yawson, has promised fans of more rhythmic tunes this year.

The “mood” and “whine” hit maker made the promise in a conversation with The Spectator to know what he has for fans this year.

“This year, I am working hard to produce more bangers and also looking forward to make the whole world know about the brand Salvasion,” he reiterated.

According to him, his hard work in the music industry would put Ghana’s music industry on the forefront at international award platforms, and disclosed that his latest release this year would be an explosive one and it is soon approaching.

Bemoaning his challenges as a budding artiste, he said that it has been a problem to get his song played on most radio stations in order to enable him to reach the masses.

He urged fans to keep believing in him, and thanked them for the unflinching support given to him by sharing his music and brand to the rest of music lovers.