Freedom Mupanedemo, Midlands Bureau

ZANU-PF Gokwe Sesame Member of Parliament, Gordon Chanda (41) and Ward 13 Councillor, Georgina Chingoroma (34) have been arrest on allegations of extorting money from villagers and diverting food aid meant for villagers to their own use.

The duo who are now in police cells are set to appear before Gokwe magistrate, Mr Shortgame Musayiwona on Tuesday afternoon.

The two, whose case was recorded under CR 183/01/20, are facing criminal abuse of office charges.

Police sources said Chirongoma was arrested on Monday night while Chanda handed himself to the police at Gokwe Central police.

More to follow….