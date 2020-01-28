The UK has finally made its decision regarding whether or not Huawei will be a part of its 5G network and it seems the decision will definitely increase tensions between the US and the UK.

Huawei will be allowed to build non-core elements of UK’s 5G network. Whilst high-risk vendors such as Huawei and ZTE are allowed to be part of the core-network they won’t be allowed to build the core parts of the network.

High-risk vendors will have the following restrictions on the UK’s network:

Excluded from all safety-related and safety-critical networks in Critical National Infrastructure

Excluded from security-critical ‘core’ functions, the sensitive part of the network

Excluded from sensitive geographic locations, such as nuclear sites and military bases

Limited to a minority presence of no more than 35 per cent in the periphery of the network, known as the access network, which connects devices and equipment to mobile phone masts

The government is certain that these measures, taken together, will allow us to mitigate the potential risk posed by the supply chain and to combat the range of threats, whether cyber criminals, or state sponsored attacks. The Review also highlighted the need for the UK to improve the diversity in the supply of equipment to telecoms networks. UK Government statement

Huawei’s vice-president said the UK’s decision was reassuring:

Huawei is reassured by the UK government’s confirmation that we can continue working with our customers to keep the 5G roll-out on track. This evidence-based decision will result in a more advanced, more secure and more cost-effective telecoms infrastructure that is fit for the future. It gives the UK access to world-leading technology and ensures a competitive market. We have supplied cutting-edge technology to telecoms operators in the UK for more than 15 years. We will build on this strong track-record, supporting our customers as they invest in their 5G networks, boosting economic growth and helping the UK to compete globally. We agree a diverse vendor market and fair competition are essential for network reliability and innovation, as well ensuring consumers have access to the best possible technology. Huawei Vice President – Victor Zhang