NINE-MEMBER imbube group Indosakusa: The Morning Star are on cloud nine after emerging winners in the Best Traditional Folk/Ezomdabu/Imbube category at the Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zimas) held last Saturday.

The award is their third since they took up music in 2001. In 2018, they were named the Best Imbube group for the song Phalamende at the Skyz Metro FM Awards and Best imbube/accapella group at the Bulawayo Arts Awards.

At the Zimas, Indosakusa: The Morning Star beat fellow Bulawayo musicians Sotja Moyo, Ukukhanya Kwezwe, Charles Banda and Bolamba Culture Birds. In an interview, the group’s founder, Oscar Siziba Thobela said they are pleased to have clinched the award after failing to do so in 2016.

“As Indosakusa: The Morning Star, we’re very happy to be recognised nationally as this is our first time to win such an award. Of course we have won several awards here in Zimbabwe in the past, but winning an award which projects you as the best in your field countrywide is an honour,” Thobela said.

He said to celebrate, Zima nominees and winners from Bulawayo are planning on holding a show in the city.

“As we were coming back from Harare, we came to the conclusion that as nominees and winners, we should hold a celebration show where we’re going to celebrate with our fans and family.

“This shows that the unity among Bulawayo artistes is outstanding and needs to be strengthened more so we can reach greater heights,” he said.

Thobela said as part of their plans for this year, they will be releasing their 12th album which will be recorded in South Africa in May.

“In terms of shows, we’ll have one in Bulawayo in March.

‘‘In April, we’ll be going to South Africa and during Easter, we’re billed to perform in Harare so exciting times are ahead,” said Thobela. He also indicated that the group is aiming to be part of the National Arts Merit Awards whose nominees are expected to be announced this weekend. – @mthabisi_mthire.