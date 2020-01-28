Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

AN 18-year-old teenager has been ordered to perform community service for having sex with a 13-year-old girl after she failed to repay $2,50 RTGS he had given her.

The teenager from Ezikwakweni Village in Esigodini who cannot be named for ethical reasons pleaded not guilty to a rape charge when he appeared before Gwanda regional magistrate, Mr Mark Dzira. He was found not guilty, but was however convicted for having sexual intercourse with a young person.

This was after the girl told the court that she consented to sex.

More to follow…