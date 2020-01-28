Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

CLEMENT Magwaza of the Kokotsha Makokotsha fame has proved that he is ageing like fine wine after he was crowned Best Tshibilika musician at the Zimbabwe Music Awards on Saturday.

With over two decades in the game, this was Magwaza’s first Zima award as he shrugged off competition from fellow musicians, Madlela Skhobokhobo and Ndux Junior.

The awards ceremony at which Bulawayo artistes were well represented, lived up to its billing although organisers of the event had to reverse their decision of including Bolamba Culture Birds in the Tshibilika category leaving only three nominees after Bolamba had to be put to their rightful place, the Traditional Folk category.

Accepting his gong which was sponsored by Bulawayo’s celebrated opaque beer manufacturer Ingwebu Breweries, Magwaza was accompanied by Bolamba’s director Mthabisi Dube as a sign of solidarity.

As Ukukhula was playing in the background, Magwaza hailed fans without forgetting his trademark chant Sebenza you bhachi.

“Ye Gwaza, Kokotsha Makokotsha wayitshaya. We would like to thank our fans, the Zima team and PPC, without you we would be nothing,” said Magwaza.

In an interview after the awards ceremony, Magwaza told Chronicle Showbiz that he would celebrate the achievement at his new album launch.

“I’ll be embarking on a regional album launch of my new offering titled Izulu Liyeza starting next week. I’ll also be going with the Zima gong to the venues as I thank my fans. The fans should come in their numbers as there’ll be a photo booth where they’ll be able to take pictures with the award. The award is for all of us and the hard work we have put in,” said Magwaza. He said he would work tirelessly throughout the year to retain the award. –@mthabisi_mthire.