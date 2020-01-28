South African rapper, AKA has reacted to the Grammy Award loss of Nigerian singer, Burna Boy.

The 62nd Grammy Awards which held Sunday night in Los Angeles, California, saw legendary singer, Angelique Kidjo winning with her album Ceila in the category for Best World Music Album.

Following the news, trolls stormed AKA’s Twitter page to see his reaction to Burna Boy’s loss, as many expected him to be excited. Recall that during the xenophobic attacks inflicted on Nigerians by South Africans, Burna Boy and AKA came for each other on social media.

However AKA tweeted: “I never hated Burna Boy. All I did was stand up for my country. I think it’s time to move past this narrative. It’s tiring. Like I said, even a nomination is a huge achievement”.

He added: “What you should have done is focus on the positive instead of thinking about me and my country. In any case, Burna is still a champion. We still consider him a winner”.