Munashe Muchero Herald Reporter

A security guard was recently murdered by two armed robbers while guarding a property in Eastlea.

The robbers made off with US$10, solar batteries and an inverter after tying the 35-year-old guard’s hands and legs with a rope.

He died as a result of the attack. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Two unidentified men followed and attacked the victim. They tied his hands and legs while quizzing him about the security of the house,” he said.

The property owner was awakened by the noise.

He went outside to investigate but he also fell victim.

“The robbers attacked the property owner, also tying his hands and legs with a rope,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

Police were later called. The security guard died on his way to the hospital due to the injuries. Asst Comm Nyathi said preliminary investigations showed that robbers had inside information about their target.

“It seems as if the two robbers are familiar with the activities that occurred at the house as they did not put much effort during their robbery, “he said.

Investigations are still underway.