Bongani Ndlovu/Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondents

THIEVES and pickpockets had a field day during the oversubscribed DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small show at the Bulawayo Athletic Club on Saturday night as revellers lost phones, wallets and some cars were broken into.

It was expected that there was going to be a full house as the Kings of the Amapiano genre that has taken South Africa and Bulawayo by storm were holding their debut show in the city.

People started to flock in numbers at around 10PM as the resident DJs kept them on the dance floor and by around midnight, the general side, VIP and VVIP were full to the brim. This was perfect for the pickpockets who maximised on the commotion to leave with people’s wallets and phones.

Judging from Kabza de Small’s show at Cosmopolitan Night Club last year, it was envisaged that many revellers would be pickpocketed. Some cars were reportedly broken into as the venue’s location where robbers are always on the alert to pounce on passers-by, especially by the 12th Avenue extension bridge, left many revellers exposed.

Even ladies were part of the thieving gang with one being caught and handed over to the police.

One fan said: “I was coming from the general side headed outside when I put my phone in my purse. After walking less than 20 metres, someone tipped me to check my purse as it was open and I observed that the phone and a wallet were gone but I could not identify the thieves.”

However, the show went well with revellers undeterred by the infamous January disease as they spent money on expensive alcohol and drank the night away.

The Scorpion Kings performed their hits in addition to other unknown Amapiano tracks, which kept the dancefloor buzzing all night.