Sports Reporter

CHIPO Mupeso has been awarded a rugby scholarship at Davenport University in the United States of America.

Mupeso joined the university last year and plays as an outside centre. He has been awarded a full scholarship for his blistering pace and ability to sidestep, swerve or dummy opponents.

The 21-year-old will play for the Davenport Panthers, the university’s rugby team that competes in the Division 1 A College Rugby.

Mupeso represented Zimbabwe at the Craven Week for three consecutive years as a learner at Falcon College in Esigodini.

He was offered a scholarship at Hilton College in South Africa in 2015 after being spotted at the Craven Week. He played for the first team at Hilton College before joining the Sharks Academy in Durban in 2017 and proceeding to Davenport last year.

He joins compatriot Ralph Tirivanhu, who went to Davenport three years ago.