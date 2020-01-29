Noel Munzabwa, Sports Correspondent

CHAPUNGU and the Zifa Central Region have come up with contingency plans to minimise effects likely to be caused by the final determination of the Herentals’ match manipulation case.

Chapungu finished 15th on the 18-team league table and were relegated from the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League with three other teams, but could return to the topflight without kicking a ball in the second-tier league should Herentals’ guilty verdict be upheld by the Zifa appeals committee.

The Air Force of Zimbabwe side began preparations for this season without knowing whether to prepare for the PSL or Division One football.

Chapungu secretary Mkhululi Dube said they had resolved to prepare for the elite league despite the uncertainty.

“We have resolved to prepare for the Premier Soccer League as we do not want to be caught unaware by the outcome. The Premiership is the elite and as such preparations for the top league better covers the First Division,” said Dube.

“We are keenly following the case since it affects our status and we sincerely believe the matter will be finalised before the season kicks-off. We have faith in the system and submissions are all there and as such we expect the matter to be finalised soon.”

Dube said as part of their preparations, they had recalled some players they had loaned to Whawha because they want to build a formidable side.

Zifa Central Region chairman Stanley Chapeta said nothing had been communicated to his office regarding Chapungu’s relegation or possible recall.

“Under normal circumstances, communication should be made on promotion and relegation into our league, but to be honest we have not received any communication regarding Chapungu. As a league we know Chapungu as one of our representatives,” said Chapeta.

“So, we have had to plan ahead to minimise potential disruptions to the league by the Herentals’ case. In the event that Chapungu’s relegation is upheld, this mean the team that finished 14th in the Central Region Division One will get relegated.

“In the event that Chapungu return to the Premier Soccer League, then the 14th finisher will take up the First Division slot. We do not want anyone to be caught unawares and it’s quite unfortunate that the league is equally affected,” Chapeta said.

Herentals were found guilty and docked three points for alleged match fixing when they played against Black Rhinos.

Docking of the three points resulted in Herentals dropping into the relegation zone, just one place below Chapungu. – @NoelMunzabwa