Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE first Coca-Cola Four-Minute Mile challenge qualifiers will take place at White City Stadium on Saturday.

The Coca-Cola Four-Minute Mile is an annual men’s competition with a pre-requisite time of four minutes 31 seconds for one to qualify for the final at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.

The event has become a regular feature at the annual Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in Bulawayo.

Bulawayo Athletics Board (BAB) chairman Manuel Mpofu said: “We will have a number of qualifiers between now and April 18 when we will have the final qualifying event. Only those that finish a mile in 4 minutes 31 seconds will make it to the finals.”

Meanwhile, BAB will play host to the National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (Naaz) track and field championships on the same day.

A large pool of athletes from across the country are expected to be part of the event.

Athletes that post good times, great jumps or throws will have brighter prospects of qualifying for national teams that will compete at regional and international meets in 2020. – @innocentskizoe