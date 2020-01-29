BEIJING. – Chinese health authorities announced yesterday that 4 515 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) had been reported in 30 provincial-level regions by the end of Monday.

A total of 106 people died of the disease.

The National Health Commission said in its daily report that 976 patients remained in critical conditions, and 6 973 people were suspected of being infected with the virus as of the end of Monday.

A total of 60 people had been discharged from hospital after recovery.

Monday saw 1 771 new confirmed cases, 2 077 new suspected cases and 26 deaths – 24 in Hubei Province, one in Beijing and one in Hainan Province.

Also on Monday, 515 patients became seriously ill and nine people were discharged from hospital after recovery.

A total of 47 833 close contacts had been traced, the commission said, adding that among them, 914 were discharged from medical observation on Monday, with 44 132 others still under medical observation.

By the end of Monday, eight confirmed cases had been reported in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, seven in Macao Special Administrative Region and five in Taiwan.

Meeting with visiting World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, President Xi said the safety of people’s lives and their health always come first, and thus the prevention and control of the novel coronavirus outbreak is the country’s most important work for now.

The WHO is welcome to participate in the epidemic prevention and control, President Xi said, stressing that China is ready to work with the WHO as well as the international community to safeguard regional and global public health security.

President Xi said China must rely on the people to win the battle against the novel coronavirus epidemic.

He stressed that the people’s interests were the highest priority in the current arduous battle of prevention and control against the outbreak of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus. — Xinhua.